Last rites of 2 Ludhiana men killed in Kabul Gurdwara attack performed

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The last rites of two people from Ludhiana, who were killed in the Kabul gurdwara attack, were performed at a cremation ground near SDP college here on Tuesday.

Kishan Singh and Shankar Singh were among the 27 people who were killed in the attack that took place on March 25.

Several people also sustained injuries after armed men stormed the Dharamshala Sikh Temple in Kabul and opened fire inside the premises. The Islamic State terror group later claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

