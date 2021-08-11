Last rites of Army soldier found dead in J-K's Rajouri performed in UP's Etah

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): The last rites of Indian Army soldier, Arvind Chauhan who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Rajouri Garrison area of Jammu and Kashmir were performed on Wednesday in his native village Bijauri, Etah in Uttar Pradesh.



People of the village mourned the death of the soldier.

"On August 8, 2021, at about 2000 hours, a 24 years old Army soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri Garrison (J&K). Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the circumstances leading to death," an official spokesperson of the Indian Army said. (ANI)

