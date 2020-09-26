Last rites of Balasubrahmanyam performed with full honour in Thiruvallur

Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26 (ANI): Last rites of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam were performed with full honour at Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallur district on Saturday.

People gathered in large numbers to pay their homage to the legendary singer.

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar also paid tribute to Balasubrahmanyam earlier today.



Aravindan, Superintendent of Police Thiruvallur had said, "Today, on account of the funeral of SP Balasubrahmanyam, we have made elaborate security arrangements. We have deployed around 500 personnel and a separate traffic police team is also there to take care of traffic issues."

On Friday night, the iconic singer's mortal remains were brought to his farmhouse for the last rites.

After over a month-long battle at the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare in Chennai, Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday afternoon. He was 74.

On August 5, the musician had confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. (ANI)

