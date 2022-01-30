Last rites of 'collarwali' tigress glimpse of India's culture of compassion for every living being: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that compassion for every living being is in our culture and innate nature and added that a glimpse of which was seen when the last rites of 'Collarwali' tigress from Madhya Pradesh was performed with respect and affection.

Recalling the last rites of the tigress in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister in the 85th edition of his 'Mann ki Baat' said, "Love for nature and compassion for every living being, this is our culture as well as innate nature. A glimpse of these Sanskaras (culture) of ours was seen recently when a tigress left the world in Pench Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh. People used to call this tigress 'Collarwali' tigress. The Forest Department named it T-15."

'Collarwali' tigress, the pride of Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve, died on January 15 this year due to old age.

The Prime Minister said that the death of this tigress made people so emotional as if someone of their own had left the world.



"People performed her last rites, bid her farewell with full respect and affection. You must have also seen these pictures on social media," the PM said.

Collarwali was born in September 2005, gave birth to about 29 cubs and established her territory in the entire Pench border, setting a world record. Collarwali tigress (about 16.5-years-old) breathed her last on January 15 at 6.15 pm in room number 589 of Beat Kumbhadev of the Karmajhiri area under Seoni, said forest department.

The Prime Minister noted that the love of Indians for nature and living beings was greatly appreciated the world over.

"The Collarwali tigress gave birth to 29 cubs in her lifetime and raised 25 of them to maturity. We also celebrated this life of T-15 and when she left the world, we also gave her a heartfelt farewell. This is the specialty of the people of India," PM Modi said.

A documentary film 'Tiger: Spy in the Jungle' was made on her. On March 11, 2008, experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun put a radio collar to the tigress, since then she was known as "Collarwali". (ANI)

