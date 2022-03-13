Visual of last rites of CRPF jawan killed in Chotipora village
Last rites of CRPF jawan shot dead by terrorists held in J-K's Shopian

ANI | Updated: Mar 13, 2022 21:10 IST


Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): The last rites of CRPF Jawan Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi who was killed by terrorists last evening at his home in Chotipora village, were performed on Sunday.

A CRPF personnel, who was on leave, was shot dead at Chotipora village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.
Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, a resident of Shopian, succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital.
"Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries and attained #martyrdom while on his way to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. (ANI)

