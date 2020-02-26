Last rites of Delhi Police personnel Ratan Lal performed in Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India] Feb 26 (ANI): The last rites of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal were performed at his native village in Rajasthan's Sikar on Wednesday.

Ratan Lal sustained gunshot injury while he was out in the field to control the violence in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, family members of the deceased policeman demanded 'martyr' status for him.

Home Minister Amit Shah had written a letter to the wife of Ratan Lal saying, "I express grief and deep condolences on the untimely death of your husband."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the family of Ratan Lal.

At least 22 persons have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that raged unabated in northeast Delhi for two days. (ANI)

