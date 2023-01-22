Last rites of former Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora performed in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The last rites of former Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora were performed at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari among other senior officers of the force paid their last respects to the departed.





Air Marshal Arora breathed his last at Delhi's Army Research and Referral Hospital at the age of 61 on Saturday where he was undergoing treatment.

The Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) awardee Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora (Retd.) was superannuated on June 30, 2021.

He served the force as the 44th Vice Chief of the Air Staff from 1 October 2019 to 30 June 2021 and was succeeded by Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. In 2019, Air Marshal Arora led the Indian delegation at the Dubai Airshow, which was organised in UAE. (ANI)

