Last rites of paratrooper killed in Nagaland ambush performed in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], December 7 (ANI): The last rites of paratrooper Gautam Lal, who lost his life in the violence following a botched anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland, were conducted on Tuesday in the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

The Nagaland ambush led to the death of Lal in a mob attack in the Tizit area of Mon district. A total of 14 civilians also lost their lives in the two separate incidents that occurred on Saturday and Sunday.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said that the state government has decided to write to the Centre appealing for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a law that gives sweeping powers to the army in troubled regions.



Nagaland has also called off the annual Hornbill Festival, which usually draws thousands of domestic and foreign tourists. Today was the sixth day of the signature 10-day event.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed all agencies to ensure that "no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents".

Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity" and informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month.

On June 30, the MHA extended the AFSPA in Nagaland for another six months. According to a notification by the MHA, the Act will remain in effect in Nagaland until December 31. (ANI)

