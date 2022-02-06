Lata Mangeshkar's death irreparable loss, says Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of singer Lata Mangeshkar's death and it is an 'irreparable loss'.

"Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar's contribution to India cannot be forgotten. Her passing away is an irreparable loss and I pay my heartfelt tribute to her," Rajnath Singh told ANI.



The Defence Minister said that Lata Mangeshkar's contribution to India cannot be forgotten.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. While she had recovered from COVID-19, Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday. She passed away at 8.12 am today.

Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice. (ANI)

