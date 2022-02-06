Lata Mangeshkar's demise irreparable loss for nation, says Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his condolence on the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.

"I express deep grief on the demise of 'Swarkokila' Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Her songs connected people all over the world with India, breaking the barriers of language," he said.



He further added, her demise is an irreparable loss for the whole nation.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral. (ANI)

