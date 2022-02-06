'Lata Mangeshkar's golden voice is immortal': Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi condole singing icon's death

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise saying that her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.

"Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed and said the singing icon's death has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian art world.

"Received the sad news of the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, the melody queen who had chosen to decorate the notes in the garden of Indian music. Her death has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian art world. May God give place to Lata ji at the feet and give courage to the family members to bear the pain in this hour of grief," she tweeted.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that she leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled.



In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the singer has always wanted to see a strong and developed India.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," PM Modi tweeted.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said today, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19."

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. (ANI)

