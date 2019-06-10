Lathicharge on 2013 police recruitment candidates in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Police resorted to lathi-charge on Monday to disperse the protesting candidates who qualified in 2013 for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination 2013.

The agitators, who gathered outside Vidhan Sabha here, alleged that despite clearing the exams, including the medical examination, they were not appointed and are made to run from pillar to post. They also asserted that the Uttar Pradesh High Court had given an order in favour of aspirants.

"We were holding a protest peacefully. But police thrashed the boys and hurled abuses," said a woman candidate.

"It has been nine months since they have done our medical, but still we are made to run here and there and are not given the joining," said another female candidate Moni Thakur. "They are neither giving us our results nor appointment."

"In many cases, even the court has given favourable order but no one is listening to us. When we approach police they ask us to go to the secretariat, when we go there, they ask us to go back," said a male candidate. (ANI)

