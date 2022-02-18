Laughter therapy series launched in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Kashmir School of Art and Drama in association with the Indian army launched a Kashmiri comedy series "the laughter therapy " on social media to entertain the youths with local language comedy.

Nasir Ali, Organiser of the event, said, "Kashmir School of Art and Drama in association with the Indian Army launched "The laughter therapy" on Thursday. Several of Jammu and Kashmir's veteran actors produced it. We have observed that over the past three decades, the health of people is being affected due to stress, depression and other mental health issues."





"Several teenagers and senior citizens are falling prey to these issues. Keeping in view of all this development, we organised this series so that we can bring a smile to their faces," he added.

Nazir Josh, an actor in the series said, "I have worked as an actor in 'the laughter therapy'. We have shot the series for a period of 15 days. The shooting was finished a few days back. Today, I feel happy that the series has been launched."

The launching ceremony was held in Tagore Hall, Srinagar where many youths attended the launching of this ceremony to watch this series online. (ANI)

