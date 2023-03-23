Launch of Sagar Manthan dashboard a positive development towards Digital India vision of PM Modi: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Port Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal virtually launched the Real-time Performance Monitoring Dashboard of MoPSW 'Sagar Manthan' - Digital platform having all the integrated data related to the ministry and other subsidiaries. It was inaugurated in the presence of officials from the ministry, stated an official release.

As per an official release, this dashboard will transform the workings of various departments by improving well-coordinated real-time information. This platform has been developed completely in-house under the guidance of Sudhanshu Pant, IAS, Secretary, MoPSW in the span of fewer than 1.5 months efficiently.

During his address, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The launch of the Sagar Manthan dashboard is a positive development towards the Digital India vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will have a significant impact on the overall performance of organizations."



Features of 'SAGAR MANTHAN' dashboard are Data visualization, Real-time monitoring, Improved communication, Data-driven decision making and Increased accountability

"Effective project monitoring can ensure the timely completion of projects, informed decision-making, and increased efficiency and effectiveness of projects. It also promotes real-time project tracking, risk management, resource allocation, and progress reporting," Sonowal added.

In future, the dashboard would further be integrated with Input from the CCTV camera, Live streaming from Drone, and AI-based Algorithms to map actual progress Digital Twin features on board and Mobile apps for easy access and usability by all stakeholders to increase efficiency.

The launch of 'Sagar Manthan' Dashboard is a development towards digitalization and transparency in the maritime transport sector, and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is committed to supporting the growth of the sector in India. (ANI)

