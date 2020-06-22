Launched 10 new schemes in agriculture, horticulture sector in past 3 years: Uttarakhand Minister

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal has said that state government has launched 10 new schemes in the agriculture and horticulture sector in past three years and has created a migration commission to stop the migration of people from the border areas.

"Strategically, the state government is focusing more on stopping migration from villages along the China border of Uttarakhand state. The government has created a migration commission, and launched 10 new schemes in the agriculture and horticulture sector in 3 years to stop migration," Uniyal told ANI.

Uniyal said that out of 26 mandis in the state, only two mandis are closed due to the spread of coronavirus.

"We have ordered the closure of affected Mandis till June 28. We have given SOPs for Mandis. All precautions are being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19," he said. (ANI)

