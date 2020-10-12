Law against triple talaq takes forward Rajmata Scindia's vision of women empowerment: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that by making a law against triple talaq, the country has taken forward Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia's vision of women empowerment.

Recalling the legacy of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary, while releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in her honour, the Prime Minister said, "About women power, Rajmata Scindia used to say specifically that those hands which can rock a cradle, they can also rule the world. Today, India's women power is advancing in every field, advancing the country. By making a law against triple talaq, the country has taken forward Rajmata Scindia's vision of women empowerment."

Rajamat was a decisive leader and also a skilled administrator, the Prime Minister said.



"Rajmata had dedicated her present for the future of the nation. For the future generations of the country, she had given up all her happiness. She did not live for position and prestige. With the blessings of Rajmata, the country is moving forward on the path of development today. Village, poor, Dalits, marginalised and women are first priority of the country today," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that it is also a wonderful coincidence that "Rajmata had fought for the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, her dream has also been fulfilled in the year of her birth centenary. The country has fulfilled her big dream by scrapping Article 370."

PM Modi also released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, through a virtual ceremony.

The special coin minted by the Ministry of Finance is being released in celebration of her birth centenary.

Vijaya Raje Scindia is popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior. Family members of Scindia along with other dignitaries joined the ceremony from different locations all over the country through a virtual platform. (ANI)

