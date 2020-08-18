'Law and order situation pathetic in UP': Mayawati slams Yogi govt over rising crime against women

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over rising crimes against women by terming the law and order situation in the state as 'extremely pathetic'.

"The shameful incidents of oppression, rape, murder etc in the state, especially against the Dalit community, prove that the law and order situation is extremely pathetic here. The situation becomes worse when government officials try to cover it up. The government should pay attention," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Comparing the work style of the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with previous governments in the state, the BSP supremo alleged that these heinous incidents clearly indicate there is "no significant difference in the state of affairs between the Samajwadi Party and BJP."

She added that "under the Congress party, even the FIRs of the victims were not recorded in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the media during that time was not as active as today."

On Monday, two people were arrested in connection with a case of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Gorakhpur, as per the Uttar Pradesh Police. The father of the minor informed ANI that his daughter's body was singed with cigarette butts. (ANI)

