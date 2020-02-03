Law enforcement agencies make seizures worth over Rs 50 crores in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): The law enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs/narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 50,15,05,005 since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on January 6, informed the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

The seizures were made during the period from January 6 to February 2.

In the previous Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections, 2015, the overall seizure was worth Rs 2,42,79,766, which included Rs 42,38,500 cash.

The national capital goes to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the three main contenders in the Assembly elections. AAP had won 67 seats in the Assembly elections in 2015 while BJP had only managed to bag 3 seats. (ANI)

