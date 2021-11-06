Law is strict but circumstances show people are not aware: Bihar BJP president on hooch tragedy

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): After 21 people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday said that the law is strict but the circumstances show that people are not as aware.

"The law is strict and has been made with tough rules, but the circumstances show that people are not as aware. The government's primary work will be to stop the mafia gangs in villages as the police control is meager," Jaiswal told ANI when asked to comment on hooch tragedy in the state.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that earlier too spurious liquor incident happened in Gopalganj and the matter was investigated and people were convicted.

"Earlier when spurious liquor incident happened in Gopalganj, we investigated the matter and got people convicted for that. There is the law of capital punishment for murder but people still do it. Law is law, so if you break the law you will get punishment," said Singh.



As many as 21 people, including 10 people in Bettiah and 11 people in Gopalganj, have died due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

State Minister Sunil Kumar informed that two more people are suspected to be dead due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bettiah. However, it cannot be confirmed yet as their post mortem reports are still awaited.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that action is being taken against people who prepare spurious liquor.

Raids are being conducted in 60 locations in Bihar's Gopalganj district and 19 people have been arrested so far in connection with the hooch tragedy.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had earlier termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban law as "complete failure." (ANI)

