Law Minister Rijiju expresses concern on non-implementation of bills passed by Parliament

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that a bill passed by the Parliament is the "law of the land" and if a situation arises where the bill passed cannot be implemented, is a "matter of concern".

Rijiju, while attending the Constitution Day celebration organised by the Supreme Court in Delhi, said, "A bill passed by the Parliament is the law of the land, like a judgment passed by the Supreme Court, and the implementation of laws is stalled on the ground of hampering rights."

The Law Minister further said, "All of us know that whatever judgement the Supreme Court passes and whatever bill the Parliament passes, they become the law of land. If there is a situation that irrespective of passing a law by the Assembly, there is a difficulty in its implementation, then all of us need to think together. Be it the legislature, judiciary or executive or any other organ of the community, we need to think."

"That is because we and our country are guided by the Constitution. 75 years are about to end and how the constitution has resulted in the country's progress, we need to think about that too," he added.

He also said that he doesn't want to create a debate between Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties, but stressed the need to evaluate how much we have progressed as a nation.

Rijiju also said that India can become a great country only if we create a balance between Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties.

The Law Minister said that a person starts learning about his Fundamental Rights only after he moves from villages to the cities. "I come from a very remote area of the country and could connect my village to the main road only after I became a Member of Parliament," he said.

He also said that he never knew about the Fundamental Rights since he always grew up with the concept of Fundamental Duties. "If you see a soldier standing on the remote border or somewhere in the isolated territory of the country, he (soldier) would not think about his Fundamental Rights but he would always think about his Fundamental Duties," Rijiju said.

The Union government has approved a sum of Rs 9,000 crores for the development of judicial infrastructure and the Law Minister said that he has taken note of the suggestions made by the Chief Justice of India to give thrust to the development of judicial infrastructure.

The event was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao, as well as other Supreme Court judges, the Chief Justices and concerned judges of the High Courts. (ANI)