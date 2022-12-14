Law student seeking reservation abolition withdraws plea after SC's warning

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by law students seeking the abolition of reservation for lower castes and said that the petition was filed for publicity.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha warned the petitioner Shivani Panwar to slap a cost against her. The petitioner then withdrew the petition.



The court said that the petition was an abuse of the process of the law and called it that petition was filed for publicity.

The court also questioned the prayer seeking to remove the system of reservation and raised an objection to the demand made by the petitioner. The court pulled up the petitioner which meant to say that reservation is against equality and it is leading to the caste system.

"LLM student files a plea for publicity. We will impose a lakh cost if you do not withdraw," the court said. (ANI)

