Lawrence Bishnoi gang tried to befriend guard at Salman Khan's farmhouse to gather info for planned murder: Police

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday made a sensational revelation in the case pertaining to the alleged plot to kill Salman Khan, and said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members tried to befriend the staff of the actor's farmhouse in Mumbai to ascertain the details about the timings about his entry and exit.

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell of Delhi Police, HGS Dhaliwal said that the gang members also did the recce of the area around Salman's farmhouse to know the speed at which the vehicle would move while coming in and out of his house due to the potholes on the roads. The shooters had carried small pistol cartridges.

He said that before the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, the gang had prepared a "plan B" to kill the actor.

Speaking to ANI, the official said, "They took stock of Salman Khan's farmhouse, saw the road access, noted the speed limit at which the vehicle would move in and out due to the potholes on roads. They posed as Salman Khan's fans and tried to befriend the staff of his house so that they could know the timings of his entry and exit and the people who accompany him."

Detailing the trail of incidents that unfolded as part of their planning, Dhaliwal said that Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members had done the recce of the farmhouse of the actor and had rented a room nearby for over a month.



"Kapil Pandit, Santosh Jadhav, Sachin Vishnoi Thapan had come to stay with a rented room in Panvel in the Waze area of Mumbai. There is a farmhouse of Salman Khan in Panvel, so on the way to the same farmhouse, Lawrence's shooters had rented a room and stayed here for about one and a half months," he said.

"Following the instructions by Bishnoi to keep collecting more information, Kapil Pandit, Santosh Jadhav and Sachin Bishnoi did the recce. But during that period, they were more after Sidhu. Due to that basic groundwork was done, but the syndicate's effort was on Sidhu who was killed on 29 May after several attempts," the official added.

Kapil Pandit was a sharpshooter of the Goldie-Bishnoi gang and was arrested in a joint operation by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and Punjab Police from the Indo-Pak border recently.

Notably, the plot to kill Salman Khan was uncovered in 2018.

Meanwhile, the investigation in the Salman Khan threat case has been transferred to Crime Branch.

"Earlier, the case was being investigated by Bandra Police. Mumbai Crime Branch officials expected to go to Delhi to interrogate the accused arrested in this case," said the Mumbai Police. (ANI)

