Laws on Cooperation sector framed in Maha Assembly, Centre has no right to interfere: NCP

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday informed that laws on the Cooperation sector have been framed in Maharashtra Assembly and said that the Centre has no right to interfere with legislation drafted by the state.

Addressing a press conference in Baramati in Pune, Pawar said, "Laws regarding the Cooperation sector are framed in Maharashtra Assembly. The Centre has no right to interfere in the laws drafted by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly."

"The reports of the Union Ministry of Cooperation creating problems in the state have no facts as the matter constitutionally belongs to the state government. The right to a multi-state, i.e., an institution which is run in two states, goes to the Central government", he said.

On Monday, the government announced the formation of a separate Union Ministry of Cooperation, a subject that till date was looked after by the Ministry of Agriculture. In the recent Cabinet reshuffle of July 7, Home Minister Amit Shah was allocated the portfolio of the new Ministry.

Commenting on Uttar Pradesh's proposed population control bill, Pawar said that the population needs to be controlled so as to sustain the country's economy, healthy living standards and a balanced environment.

His statement in favour of population control hints that the matter is being resonated in other parties as well.

"The message of population control needs to reach far and wide to sustain the nation's economy, gross national income, healthy living standards, and a balanced environment. Every conscious citizen should make a commitment to contribute to population control on the occasion of World Population Day," the NCP chief said on the occasion of World Population Day. (ANI)