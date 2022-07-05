Lawyer in Rajasthan's Ajmer threatened with Udaipur-like killing, police files complaint

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 5 (ANI): Days after the horrific killing of a tailor in Udaipur, a lawyer from Ajmer has claimed he has recieved threats on social media with specific "Udaipur-like beheading".

The Bar Association, on behalf of the lawyer, submitted a memorandum to the Ajmer Superintendent of Police (SP) and sought action in the matter.

Lawyer Bhanu Pratap Singh Chauhan said that he had come across a video related to Nupur Sharma's statement on social media where the discussion was on Tipu Sultan. After watching the video, he dropped a comment.

"The discussion on social media was very normal and peaceful. The next day when I opened YouTube, I saw a notification in which a person named Sohail Syed had threatened to behead me," the lawyer said.

Chauhan said that subsequently he filed a complaint at the Rajasthan government's 'Sampark' portal and also informed the Bar Association about it.

Bhanu Pratap along with the office bearers of the District Bar Association went to meet Ajmer SP Chunaram Jat to submit a memorandum. The SP was not available so he met the Additional SP Vikas Sangwan and submitted the memorandum. He also urged the police to trace the accused with the help of the Cyber Cell.





Ajmer additional SP said, "The matter is serious. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigating the matter. With the help of the IT Cell, we will find out the accused and strict action against him."

On June 28, tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area. The deceased had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago.

The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi's life as well.

Notably, the four accused in the Udaipur murder case, including the prime accused Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, have been sent to NIA custody till July 12.

Exactly a week before tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was hacked to death in Udaipur, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on June 21.

Investigators so far believe that Kolhe was killed allegedly in retaliation for a social media post supporting BJP's Nupur Sharma who had made controversial comments on the Prophet in a television debate. (ANI)

