Lawyer seeks NIA to investigate security lapse during PM Modi's Ferozpur visit

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): A Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint to NIA DG, regarding security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozpur, Panjab visit. Complainant requested National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General (DG) to investigate the matter and to find out if there was a conspiracy behind the security laps and take legal action.

Complainant Vineet Jindal, the Delhi-based lawyer in his complaint stated that it is a matter of grave concern that how could Punjab Government be so ignorant about the security arrangements and it was undoubtedly a complete breakdown of security protocols to be followed and were to be ensured by them.

Complainant also states that the incident is of a very serious nature and it's an utter shame for the Nation and needs investigation and scrutiny in a comprehensive manner by National Investing Agency in order to find out whether it was a foul play or criminal or terrorist conspiracy to be executed against the PM.



"If the country fails to ensure proper security protocols for the PM, then how could common people be safe in any of the ways is a big question that has arisen with this major security lapse. The onus of lapse lies on Punjab government certainly and any detailed explanation from them would not be sufficient to evaluate the reason of this detrimental situation", stated complaint

Today PM's visit to the National Martyrs Memorial in Ferozpur was scheduled via helicopter but due to rain and poor

visibility, it was decided that he would proceed to travel by road after necessary confirmation of security arrangements by the Punjab Police DGP, the complaint read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur was called off citing "major security lapse".

The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to the road being blocked by some protesters, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement. (ANI)

