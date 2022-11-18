Lawyer without his brief copy is like Sachin Tendulkar without a bat: CJI

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday remarked that a lawyer appearing in court without carrying a copy of his brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat on the cricket pitch.

The CJI also commented to the lawyer that it looks bad that the lawyer is wearing a gown and band but doesn't have a copy of the brief.

The court passed this remark as it noted that a lawyer was arguing his case without any copy of the brief.

Earlier, in the morning, the CJI bench also apprised about a full court meeting decision that each Bench will take up 10 transfer petitions and 10 bail matters every day to dispose of all such matters before the winter vacation. (ANI)

