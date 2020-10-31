Lawyer writes to Standing Counsel of Delhi govt for initiating contempt proceedings against CBI DIG

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): A lawyer has written a letter to Standing Counsel of Delhi Government to intervene and initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against CBI Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vats, who is accused of beating a public prosecutor.

Advocate Amit Sahni has written a letter, on October 28, to Rahul Mehra, Standing Counsel of Delhi Government for a criminal matter, urging him to initiate Criminal Contempt of Court proceedings against Vats.

Advocate Sahni has also written a letter to the Chairman of Bar Council of India to take a serious view of the unfortunate incident and pass a resolution in solidarity with the victim public prosecutor, in the larger interest of legal fraternity.



"That the applicant wish to beseech the kind intervention of your good-self for seeking consent under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 (70 of 1971) to initiate the proceedings of the Criminal Contempt of Court against Raghavendra Vats, IPS, presently posted as DIG, CBI Headquarters, Lodhi Road, New Delhi," the advocate Sahni said in a letter to the Delhi government's standing counsel.

Sahni said that various news reports mentioned that a CBI prosecutor has told a Delhi court he was "punched and strangulated" by a DIG-rank officer of the investigative agency inside the CBI headquarters, allegedly over a delay in framing of charges against Rajendra Kumar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also mentioned that in May 2013, a bench of the apex court came down heavily on the CBI while hearing a case, saying that the probe agency had become a "caged parrot" speaking in the voice of its political masters.

"That the aforesaid series of events require initiation of Criminal Contempt of Court for causing deliberate hindrance in the administration of justice in a matter pending before Special Judge Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Rouse Avenue Courts, New Delhi," the letter said.

"To cause beatings/strangulating a government pleader (Officer of the Court), handling a court matter pending before the aforesaid court with a sole motive to expedite framing of Charges in particular proceedings speaks volumes and therefore, the same requires intervention of the court. The present matter is a crystal-clear case, whereby the aforesaid accused has caused obstruction in the administration of justice, therefore the aforesaid contemnor i.e. Raghavendra Vats (DIG, CBI) is guilty of criminal contempt of the court," it said. (ANI)

