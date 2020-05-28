Lawyers' chambers in Patiala House court to open on odd-even basis from May 29

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The lawyers' chamber in Patiala House court will open for the advocates, on an odd-even basis, from May 29 amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, an official circular said on Tuesday.

This comes in pursuance to the minutes of meeting dated May 14, and communication dated May 22 of Nagendra Kumar, Secretary, New Delhi Bar Association, and further detailed deliberations held in this regard in a meeting held through video-conferencing.

The Patiala House court has prepared an action plan for the opening of the lawyer's chambers. The lawyers' chambers at the court complex, each of which is assigned a number, will open on an odd-even basis to avoid crowing and maintain social distancing.

"Lawyers' chambers shall be opened from Friday and till further orders, only one Lawyer per chamber along with one assistant/clerk shall be permitted for three hours daily from 09.30 am to 12.30 pm on an odd-even basis. Litigants and other persons will be allowed entry in the Court Complex, only if there is a specific direction or an order of the Court," said a circular issued by Patiala House court district and sessions judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

However, the circular said that the courts shall make serious endeavors that until the situation is normalized, they shall avoid passing such an order.

It said that the bar shall fully cooperate in regulating/monitoring the entry of the lawyers into the Patiala House Court complex and for this purpose, they will also appoint a task-force and volunteers from the bar and the same shall be closely supervised by the New Delhi Bar Association Executive.

"Lawyers and their staff shall wear masks all the time and adhere to social distancing and hygiene. The sanitizer dispenser and thermal scanners shall be provided at the entry gate," the circular said.

It said that the lawyers shall be responsible for cleaning and sanitizing their chamber as well as the disposal of the garbage and added that the court has also allowed entry from 8 gates to combat the problem of crowding.

The common sitting area and the lawyers' canteen will remain closed. (ANI)

