Lawyers staged a protest against the Tis Hazari court incident on Monday. Photo/ANI
Lawyers staged a protest against the Tis Hazari court incident on Monday. Photo/ANI

Lawyers protest outside SC, demand enforcement of Lawyers Protection Act

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Lawyers protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers Protection Act in the wake of a clash that erupted between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court on November 2.
"Our demand is that the injured advocates should be given Rs 10 lakh by the government. We also demand the Lawyers Protection Act be enforced immediately," a protesting lawyer said while speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court premises.
"This incident is no less than the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The Police shot bullets at point-blank range at the advocates. I appeal to the media to show the truth in this matter. One advocate is fighting for his life in a hospital," he added.
"Today all courts in the country have joined the protest against the Tis Hazari Court incident. Some Supreme Court lawyers have also expressed solidarity with advocates of the Tis Hazari Court," another lawyer said.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex here on Saturday that left several injured.
The inquiry, to be conducted by a retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks. Garg is required to be assisted by Director, CBI, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Director, Vigilance or any superior rank officers appointed by them.
Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi has decided to grant Rs 2 lakh each to two lawyers who are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Rs 50,000 to the lawyers who sustained injuries in the clash. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:16 IST

Devotees to celebrate 'Pushpa Yagam' with 8 tonnes of flowers

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Devotees at Tirumala abode are ready with 8 tonnes of flowers to offer Lord Balaji on the occasion of to 'Pushpa Yagam.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:13 IST

P Chidambaram files rejoinder in Delhi HC after ED opposes his...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday filed a rejoinder before the Delhi High Court in response to a reply filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging his regular bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:12 IST

RCEP will crippling Indian economy, cost millions of job: Rahul

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) will cripple the Indian economy and 'flood' India with cheap goods which will cost millions of jobs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:03 IST

This is definitely bad publicity, says economist Surjit Bhalla...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): India's representative to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Surjit Bhalla on Monday said that worsening pollution in the nation's capital is bad for the country's image and the problem which has been growing for the past 25 years, needs to be tackled by an overhaul

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:02 IST

'CFMG ensuring that no ceasefire violation takes place'

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): As the signing of Naga agreement is pending, Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) is ensuring that no ceasefire violation takes place between Naga insurgent groups and security forces in the northeastern region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:46 IST

Tamil Nadu: Thiruvalluvar statue vandalised, investigation ordered

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar at Pillayarpatti was vandalized by unidentified miscreants on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:45 IST

Karnataka: Gas leakage causes panic in Mangaluru, situation under control

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A gas leakage was caused by a tanker after its cap lid opened suddenly in Uppinangady of Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway on Monday, causing panic among local residents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:45 IST

Bombay HC asks RBI to file affidavit on plea challenging...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to file an affidavit on a petition filed by the depositors of the PMC Bank challenging the limit imposed by it on the withdrawal of money.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:43 IST

Centre should take effective steps to stop stubble burning, it's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that there are around 27 lakh farmers in Punjab and Haryana and in last two years only 63,000 farmers have been provided with machines which have methods to use stubble instead of burning it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:34 IST

Punjab: PPCB organises street plays to aware farmers on stubble burning

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Monday in association with Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) launched an awareness campaign, including organizing of street plays, on the issue of stubble burning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:08 IST

J-K: Grenade attack in Srinagar market, 10 injured

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Ten people were injured in a grenade attack that occurred in a market in Srinagar on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:08 IST

We had made proposal to invoke Article 355: Former Home...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Former Home Secretary of India, Madhav Godbole on Monday said that a proposal to invoke Article 355 was made during the year 1992 when Babri Masjid was demolished.

Read More
iocl