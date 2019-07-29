LCU L56 commissioned into Indian Navy

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): The sixth of eight indigenously built Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class ships 'LCU L 56' was commissioned into the Indian Navy by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command, on Monday at Visakhapatnam.

The LCU L56 is an amphibious ship with its primary role being transportation, deployment and recovery of main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, troops and equipment from ship to shore and vice-versa.

Indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata, the ship's commissioning portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE and nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenisation, thus, accentuating our national objective of "Make in India".

Speaking to media, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain said, "Today we have commissioned LCU L56 which an amphibious ship. This ship is going to be placed at Port Blair that is our Andaman and Nicobar Command. It overlooks the busiest sealines of communication from where a large number of ships transit. This ship is going to play a very important role to protect the maritime interest of the country." (ANI)

