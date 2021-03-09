LDF ally CPI to contest on 25 seats in Kerala Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 9 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI), part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), will contest in the 25 seats in Kerala Assembly polls.

"Communist Party of India will contest in 25 seats in Kerala Assembly polls. A list of 21 candidates has been released. Candidates in four seats are to be declared later," CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said.

"Those who have contested two consecutive terms are not in the fray," he added.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. (ANI)