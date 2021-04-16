LDF announces candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has selected John Brittas, former media advisor of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) state committee member V Sivadasan to contest as CPI(M) candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls to be held on April 30.

Announcing the decision here on Friday, CPI(M) acting state secretary and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said that the LDF meeting unanimously selected both the candidates. "We have selected two comrades who have proven their merit in the respective fields and will be able to perform as Rajya Sabha members," he said.



Brittas is the Managing Director of CPI(M)-run Kairali channel, while Sivadasan is the former national secretary of SFI.

The three Rajya Sabha members from Kerala Vayalar Ravi (Congress), KK Ragesh (CPI (M)) and PV Abdul Wahab (IUML) will complete their term on April 21.

With the strength in Kerala legislative assembly, CPI(M) hopes to send two of its candidates to the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

