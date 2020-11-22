LDF to organise mass gathering raising slogan 'Save Kerala, Save development'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): Left Democratic Front to organize mass gathering raising slogan "Save Kerala, Save development" on November 25 at 5.00 pm at Panchayat-Municipal centers.

In a statement, LDF convener and Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary A. Vijayaraghavan urged the people of Kerala to unite against the planned move to "sabotage Kerala's development projects."

While slamming the centre, Vijayaraghavan said," Instead of investigating the gold smuggling, the Central investigation agencies are looking to halt all development projects. They have been intervened in projects such as K-Phone, e-Mobility, Taurus Park and Life Mission."



"Followed by its C&AG report that borrowing money through KIIFB was illegal are efforts to stop the Rs 60,000 crore development activities being carried out across the state," he added.

Continuing with the criticism of the Central agencies, CPIM state secretary said, "The investigation agencies challenging the people of Kerala, by the move to scrap development projects such as modernization of schools, upgrading of hospitals, development of National Highways and construction of roads and bridges. The UDF-BJP alliance is preparing for such a narrow operation, fearing that this achievement of development will be politically beneficial to the LDF."

Vijayaraghavan further said that attempts were being made to defame the Kerala Chief Minister and his associates using the Central agencies.

"At the same time, there is a deliberate attempt to defame the Chief Minister and his colleagues who have been able to cope with catastrophes like floods and covid and provide effective leadership to mobilise the people to survive together. Central agencies are being misused for this purpose. Strong public sentiment must be nurtured against the nefarious moves against the LDF government to sabotage its development and to defame its leadership," he said.

The event will be organized as development Protection Day under the slogan 'Save Kerala, Save Development'. (ANI)

