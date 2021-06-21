LDF to organize protest against fuel price hike on June 30

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has decided to organise a mass protest against the fuel price hike in the country, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan on Monday.

Addressing media, Vijayaraghava informed that while observing COVID protocols LDF volunteers will observe the protest on 30 June at 4 pm.

"LDF meeting presided by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to conduct a mass protest against the price hike of petroleum products in our country. Now the price of petrol, as well as diesel, has reached above 100. Naturally, it has enhanced the price of essential commodities throughout the country. Now the prices of food grains and other essential commodities have also been increased. The people's lives are adversely affected. In this condition, LDF has decided to organize mass protests at the grass-root level," the LFDF leader said.



"A hundred volunteers in 25 groups, observing COVID protocols, will raise their protest on 30 June at 4 pm. 100 units in each ward will participate in this agitation," he added.

The fuel prices, after remaining steady for a day, increased again on Sunday.

Petrol prices have now crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities while in others it is very close to it. (ANI)

