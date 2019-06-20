Leaders congratulate Om Birla on becoming 17th Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Leaders from across political parties on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla after he was unanimously elected as the 17th Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

While several leaders, most of them MPs, greeted him in his chamber in Parliament House after the conclusion of proceedings, leaders in different parts of India took to Twitter to congratulate the newly-elected speaker.

Among the leaders who congratulated the leader are Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, BJP National General Secretary Saroj Pandey, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot.

Congratulating Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I am aware of Om Birla's working style. I am sure he will rightly fulfil his responsibility as the Lok Sabha speaker. We congratulate him."

"Prime minister has made the right selection. A neutral Lok Sabha speaker is selected with unanimity. We are going through the phase of 'sabka sath sabka vikas'," BJP Vice President Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Om Birla in the Lok Sabha saying: "It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate Om Birla on being unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Many MPs know Birla ji well. He has served in the state of Rajasthan as well."