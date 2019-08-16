Leaders don't sell hopelessness, accept new realities: JK police officer to ex-IAS Shah Faesal

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Ex-bureaucrat and founder of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Party (JKPMS), Shah Faesal, was at the receiving end of a leadership advice by his former colleague from police services, Kashmir SSP Imtiyaz Hussain, who asked him to not 'sell hopelessness' and accept new realities.

Quoting a media outlet in which Faesal can be seen sharply criticising the Union government's decision regarding the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS) officer Imtiyaz Hussain who currently serves as the Senior Superintendent of Police, Security, Kashmir said, "I admire Shah Faesal for his sheer brilliance and articulation. Being a leader he can't sell hopelessness. History never has one version only."

Taking note of Faesal's political ambitions, he further advised him to work towards realising the dreams of the new generation of Kashmiris.

"He will have to accept the new realities and lead us to realise the dreams of this generation of Kashmiris which our country promises," wrote Hussain on Twitter.

It may be noted that on Wednesday, Faesal was detained at Delhi airport just before he was to fly to Turkey. The former bureaucrat turned politician was sent back to Srinagar and later detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Earlier this month, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

