Leaders groomed by Rahul Gandhi are being targeted, politically murdered: Ashok Tanwar

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who resigned from the party on Saturday, said that all leaders groomed by Rahul Gandhi are being selectively targeted by forces within the party.

"Those who have given their blood and sweat to the party are being ignored and attempts have been made to politically murder them," said Tanwar.

"The existential crisis is a well-planned conspiracy. Due to these forces, Rahul Gandhi also left (the post of president). These forces will further weaken the Congress in the coming days. Those whom Rahul Gandhi groomed for more than 15 years are being targeted by forces within the party," Tanwar told ANI.

Tanwar had earlier in the day said at a press conference that the party is facing "existential crisis" because of "internal problems and contradictions" and alleged that leaders like him had been "politically murdered".

He has also said that leaders whom former party chief Rahul Gandhi had groomed were being killed politically by hatching a conspiracy and took names of former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam and former Jharkhand party chief Ajoy Kumar in this context.

Announcing his resignation earlier in the day, Tanwar said the party has drifted away from its basic principle and ideology. Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24. (ANI)

