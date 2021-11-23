Leaders need to introspect, says Chief Justice NV Ramana

Anantapuramu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Chief Justice Of India N V Ramana said that leaders should introspect whether they have any bad characteristics or not, adding that they should deliver ruling for the welfare of the public.

"Leaders/rulers in today's democracy, before beginning their routine work, should introspect whether they have any bad qualities or not and should deliver fair ruling needed for the welfare of the public," the Chief Justice of India said at the 40th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute Of Higher Learning in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

"The ethos of service becomes even more relevant during emergencies. Consider what has happened all across the world in the past two years. The world has gone through unprecedented changes. The pandemic has exposed and highlighted deep-rooted vulnerabilities and has increased the inequalities in society. In such times, selfless service is the need of the hour," the CJI noted.

He further said that the idea of service is still strong in the hearts and minds of people.

Criticizing the modern education system that only focuses on "utilitarian function", the CJI asserted on the importance of imbibing moral human values and termed it as "true education."



"Unfortunately, the modern education system tends to focus only on the utilitarian function of education. Such a system is not equipped to deal with the moral or spiritual function of education which builds the character of students and allows them to develop a social consciousness and a sense of responsibility," he said.

"True education is one which imbibes moral values and virtues of humility, discipline, selflessness, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness and mutual respect," the CJI added.

Speaking about his devotion towards Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the CJI said, "I have always carried with me his words of wisdom."

Ramana informed that his wife Shivamala graduated from the Sri Sathya Sai Institute Of Higher Learning and said that she fondly shares Swami's teachings and the positive and spiritual impact on her life.

"Tomorrow, November 23, marks the 96th birthday anniversary of Sathya Sai Baba, a day when Divinity graced this earth, making it even more special," he noted. (ANI)

