Leaders of different religions hoist national flag together

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Leaders of different religions came together to hoist the national flag at the All India Imam Organisation's office in Delhi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

To promote unity and universal brotherhood, leaders from the Jain community, from Bangla Sahib, from All India Imam Organisation and Goswami Sushil Maharaj celebrated the occasion together.

Speaking to ANI, Chief of All India Imam Organisation, Maulana Imam Ahmed Ilyasi said, "This ceremony is a testament to the unity that our great nation has showcased as a beacon to the entire world.

Ilyasi also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his message of unity during the Independence Day speech.

He said, "We support Prime Minister Modi's efforts in taking the country forward."

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion.

The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

