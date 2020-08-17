Leaders with self-respect can't work in RJD, says Shahnawaz Hussain on expulsion of MLAs

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Commenting upon the expulsion of three MLAs from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, on Monday, said that any leader with "self-respect" can not work in the party.

Talking to ANI Hussain said, "In RJD, Tejashwi Yadav has the final word on everything, that's why leaders with self-respect can't work in the party."

The BJP spokesperson added that the RJD has no future in Bihar and the Nitish Kumar-led government will return after the upcoming polls.

"RJD has no future in Bihar. The people of Bihar don't want to lose Nitish Kumar after the exceptional work he did in the state. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Janata Dal-United (JDU) and BJP will contest in the polls together and form a government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. That's why lots of leaders are leaving the RJD, and that's why RJD is expelling its own leaders," he added.

RJD expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI about the expelled MLAs, RJD leader Alok Mehta said, "As per article 33 of the party under rules 5 a and b, if a party MLA is found doing anti-party activities or acting against the principles of the party then the MLA can be expelled on the order of the party president. So this decision was taken and the three MLAs were suspended on the basis of the information party was getting about them."

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

