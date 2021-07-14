Leakage of sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers: Delhi court sends journalist Rajeev Sharma to judicial custody

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday sent Rajeev Sharma, a freelance journalist arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged leakage and supply of sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, to judicial custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on Wednesday sent Sharma to judicial custody for 14 days at the request of ED.

Meanwhile, the hearing on bail application was adjourned to July 16 as ED sought more time to file a reply in the matter.

Rajeev Sharma was recently arrested by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on the charges of supplying confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on the last date of hearing while sending him in remand said, "Considering the totality of circumstances, I am of the considered opinion that the prosecution has set out a case for further custodial interrogation of the accused."

Amish Aggarwala Advocate with Aditya Singh Jakhar and Karan Ahuja Advocates argued on behalf of Journalist Rajeev Sharma and appeared in the matter.

Earlier while seeking remand ED stated that unearthing the end-use of funds involved in the instant case would assist in ascertaining the exact quantum of the proceeds of crime, determining the role of various other persons and aides who facilitated the offence of money laundering in the instant case.

The Directorate of Enforcement had arrested Rajeev Sharma under the PMLA on July 1, 2021.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against Sharma under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Earlier, ED stated that, during the investigation, it was revealed that Sharma had supplied confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration thereby compromising the security and national interests of India.

ED also stated that it was further revealed that cash for remuneration of Rajeev Sharma and other unidentified persons was being generated through hawala means by Mahipalpur-based shell companies that were run by Chinese nationals namely Zhang Cheng alias Suraj, Zhang Lixia alias Usha, and Quing Shi along with a Nepali national Sher Singh alias Raj Bohara. Apart from cash, huge transactions were made with various Chinese companies and some other trading companies in India which are being examined.

These Chinese companies were acting as a conduit for the Chinese Intelligence agencies to provide remuneration for persons like Rajeev Sharma who indulged in criminal activities. Rajeev Sharma also received money through benami bank accounts in order to conceal his involvement in criminal activities, said the ED.

Earlier Delhi Police had arrested Rajeev Sharma under various sections of the IPC and Official Secrets Acts. Later he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court. (ANI)