Learnt importance of relations from Jaitley, says Sanjay Raut in RS

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut on Monday paid tribute to Arun Jaitley on behalf of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and said that they have learnt about the importance of relations from the BJP stalwart.

"Another name of struggle is Arun Jaitley. I always stood by him during his struggle days. We used to follow all his orders. We learned from Jaitley what are relations and how to maintain them," Raut said in the Rajya Sabha.

Paying homage to Jaitley, he said: "Arun Jaitley's demise is a loss to the nation but it is also a big loss to Shiv Sena. I pay my tribute to him on behalf of Uddhav ji and my party."

The former finance minister passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in August. He was 66.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

