Lease agreement, shareholders' agreement of land for UP's Jewar airport completed, informs CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday informed that the lease agreement and shareholders' agreement of land for Jewar airport have been completed.

In a tweet, Adityanath wrote, "Today, the lease agreement and shareholders' agreement of land for Jewar airport have been completed. This airport is a great medium to pursue Prime Minister's goal of making Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion dollar economy by the year 2024."

"During the last 4 years, there has been a lot of development in the field of civil aviation in Uttar Pradesh. According to the vision of respected Prime Minister, Jewar Airport will not only prove to be a milestone for the people of the state, but will also improve national and international air connectivity," tweeted the Chief Minister.



Adityanath also informed that the work on International Airport in Kushinagar is almost complete. "Anytime we can start this airport for the international flight. It will provide the best destination to give a 'new flight' to the resolutions," he said.

The establishment of Jewar Airport will usher in a new era of development in Uttar Pradesh, said CM Adityanath and added that this will lead to the structural development of industrial infrastructure in the state.

"Employment and investment opportunities will increase. Air travel will be easier with manufacturing and exports being encouraged," he added.

The chief minister informed, "48.0970 hectares of land has been acquired for rehabilitation of families belonging to Jewar Airport land. I would like to congratulate all the farmers of the villages who together with the administration contributed to creating a positive environment for land acquisition."

This announcement by Chief Minister Yogi Adiynath comes in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that will be held next year. Jewar airport is expected to be completed by 2023. (ANI)

