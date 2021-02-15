Leave TMC and join Cong, CPM: Adhir Ranjan on Tapas Roy's remark

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday took a dig at TMC MP Tapas Roy over his remark on Onda TMC MLA and advised him to leave his party and join Congress or CPM.

"I would like to advise the person who said so that leave TMC and join Congress/CPM because TMC will not be able to fight against BJP," Adhir Ranjan told ANI.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also reacted to Tapas Roy's remarks and said that TMC has understood that it cannot win against the BJP alone.

"TMC has understood that it cannot win against BJP if it fights alone. They all (Congress, Left and TMC) should fight together. We are ready to fight in Bengal and bring change," Ghosh said.



West Bengal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy in Bankura's Onda on February 12 said that the Congress and Left cannot put up a fight against the BJP alone that is why they entered into an alliance.

"They (BJP) are saying that they will rule Bengal. I want to tell Congressmen and Left party leaders that Arup Khan (Onda TMC MLA) will join your procession. Congress and the Left cannot do it alone. You also know that this is not possible with your declining energy. That is why you two have come together," the TMC MLA had said.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are scheduled to take place this year.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, out of the 294 seats, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and BJP had won 3 seats.

The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in the state after securing 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections. (ANI)

