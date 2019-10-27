Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing soldiers in Rajouri on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing soldiers in Rajouri on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Leaving no stone unturned to modernise forces: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 20:49 IST

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government left no stone unturned to modernise armed forces in the last five years.
Addressing a gathering of soldiers here, Prime Minister Modi said that armed forces need modern material of warfare in the rapidly changing world.
"You must have seen that we have left no stone unturned to ensure that our forces are modern and mightier, and our soldiers are full of confidence," he said.
Calling the modernisation of forces as necessary, he said: "Time has changed. Our armed forces should be modern; our arms and ammunition should be most modern."
"Our training should be at par with the global benchmark. There should be no lines of stress on the faces of our jawans because of the scarcity of resources," added the PM.
The Prime Minister said that his government is taking decisions to modernise the forces at a faster pace.
Lauding soldiers for their valour, Modi said, "Be it airstrike, surgical strike or hitting terror camps -- you have not shown the lack of (courage) on any front. You have done so many things to make the country proud."
Modi called security personnel his family, adding that the "family" includes the family members of soldiers. "One rank, one pension decision is influenced by the concept that soldiers' families are also our families," he said.
Clad in army colours, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant-General Ranbir Singh, greeted the soldiers and served them sweets on the auspicious occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:44 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Woman complains against husband for marrying second time

Ibrahimpatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): A woman has complained to the police against her husband for marrying second time after meeting a woman on social media platform TikTok.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:08 IST

Puducherry CM tweets prayers for rescue of minor trapped in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday tweeted his prayers for the rescue of a minor boy who fell into a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Trichy on Friday and for whom rescue operations are underway.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:08 IST

Fire breaks out in tyre godown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): A fire broke out on Sunday in a tyre godown located near Sushma theatre in the limits of Vanasthalipuram police station in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 20:33 IST

46 hrs on, operations to rescue toddler who fell into Trichy...

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): More than 46 hours after a two-year-old boy fell into a borewell here, rescue teams are continuing their efforts to pull out the toddler after a brief delay and amidst a downpour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 20:29 IST

PM Modi condoles death of BJP leader Kamal Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of former Punjab unit BJP president Kamal Sharma, who passed away on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:55 IST

Govt not providing jobs to Muslims anyway; AIUDF chief on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Slamming the Assam government over its two-child policy, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday alleged that as the government was anyway not providing jobs to Muslims, they should go ahead and have as many children as they want.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:37 IST

Three days after chopper crash, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanies...

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), Oct 27 (ANI): Three days after an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv chopper crash-landed in Poonch sector with him on board, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rajouri.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:27 IST

PM Modi calls soldiers his family, extends Diwali greetings

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Extending greetings on the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called soldiers as his family and lauded them for guarding the borders even during festivals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:58 IST

Hyderabad: Champion bull Sartaj to be main attraction for Sadar carnival

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Champion Bull 'Sartaj', the main attraction for the upcoming 'Sadar' carnival, also known as Dunnapothula panduga, arrived here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:43 IST

Andhra villagers fear flames from ONGC rig, appeal to government

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Villagers in Alamaru in Penumantra Mandal here, where Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited has recently set up an oil rig have made an appeal to the government to remove the plant from the area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:18 IST

Bihar: Students forced to write exams in open due to space crunch

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Students were forced to write their examinations on open grounds due to overcrowding of the premises of Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (RLSY) College in Bettiah on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:41 IST

Tamil Nadu Health Minister meets family of 2-year-old who fell...

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Sunday met the family members of the 2-year-old boy, Sujith Wilson, who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti area of Trichy district, and consoled them.

Read More
iocl