Left Govt in Kerala delaying probe in Youth Congress workers' killing, says Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout from Kerala Assembly here on Tuesday alleging that the Left government is delaying handing over of case diary to the CBI related to the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod district allegedly by the CPI(M) cadre.

Speaking to the media after the walkout, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the government tried hard to sabotage the case and to help the CPI(M) cadre.

"The parents of the two youngsters filed the plea after they lost confidence in the Kerala Police probe. The CBI was directed to investigate the case after the court found that the police and government were trying to protect those accused. But the police till now haven't handed over a single document to the CBI," he said.

IUML leader MK Muneer said that the government was trying to protect the CPI(M) workers and spending the taxpayers' money for filing an appeal in the case to protect the accused.

Earlier, replying to the notice of adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, 'The government has filed an appeal against the CBI probe in which the court is yet to pronounce the verdict. After the Crime Branch investigation, all 14 accused were arrested." (ANI)

