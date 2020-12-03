Left organisations protest in Bengaluru, Jaipur in support of farmers' agitation

Bengaluru/ Jaipur (Karnataka/ Rajasthan) [India], December 3 (ANI): Multiple left-leaning organisations including Students' Federation of India and All India Democratic Women's Association, staged a protest in Mysore Bank Circle of Bengaluru to support the protesting farmers.



"We are here to ask the government to listen to farmers. We are protesting in solidarity with them," said a protester.

In Jaipur also, the Communist Party of India workers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur border to demonstrate protest in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three laws passed by the Union government in the last monsoon session of parliament.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

