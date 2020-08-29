Left parties ready for alliance with Mahagathbandhan to defeat NDA in Bihar Assembly poll

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Left parties especially the Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI(M) and CPI(ML) are committed to defeat NDA comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election in October-November, 2020.

On Thursday, left party leaders met RJD state President Jagdanand Singh and discussed the great unity between the Opposition Grand Alliance and the Left parties for the Bihar poll.

Speaking to ANI, CPI(M ) leader and Bihar Incharge Hannan Mullah said that recently CPI and CPI(M) Bihar state leaders meet Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) State President Jagdanand Singh and discussed greater unity between the left parties and Mahagathbandhan and ready to fight poll together to defeat NDA in Bihar.

"A month earlier we held a joint meeting with Mahagathbandhan leaders in Delhi and expressed our desire to defeat NDA in Bihar and yesterday the meeting with RJD was very fruitful. RJD told us to hand over the desire seat list of Assembly name where CPI and CPI(M) want to fight poll and today both parties will share seat details with RJD," Mullah further added.

CPI General Secretary D Raja told ANI that, "Our prime objective is to defeat NDA-BJP coalition for which we are appealing to all secular democratic parties to come together to fight election unitedly with RJD, Congress and left parties. We are discussing the question of the alliance and about how sheat sharing can be worked out."

Left parties' leaders of Bihar met RJD state President in Patna recently and discussed a possible alliance with Mahagathbandhan and seat-sharing issues for Assembly poll in the state.

The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has still not finalised the seat-sharing between alliance partners despite several rounds of talks held in Delhi and state capital, Patna.

In Mahagathbandhan RJD, Congress, RLSP, VIP party are the part of this alliance while HAM party president Jitan Ram Majhi recently exited from NDA over the delay of seat-sharing formula and lack of coordination in Grand Alliance. (ANI)

