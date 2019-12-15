Left trade unions to stage nationwide strike against privatisation of PSUs privatisation on Jan 8

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): All trade unions except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will hold a nationwide strike against the privatisation of public sector entities on January 8 next year.

Speaking to ANI, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) General Secretary Tapan Sen said that a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month will be another demand.

"Under the banner of left unions, we have called a national-wide strike on January 8, 2020, and to draw the government's attention towards pathetic condition of labours," he said.

"The strike has been called to put pressure on the government to stop privatisation of public sector units," added Sen.

He said: "Except BMS or Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh, all trade unions are participating in this national strike." (ANI)

