Representative image
Representative image

Left-unity all set to sweep JNUSU polls

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): With the Left-unity on the verge of sweeping the Jawaharlal Nehru Student's Union (JNUSU) elections, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) presidential candidate, Manish Jangid has alleged that their fight was not with the students but with the Left-wing teachers in the university.
"ABVP's fight is not with the students this time but with the teachers of the Left-wing, the comrades in the faculty. Teachers have threatened students in the chambers. ABVP has gotten close to 1128 votes this time. It is also the only organisation which is fighting on its own," Jangid told ANI here.
After the counting of 5050 votes, Left-unity was leading with a considerable margin on the president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary posts.
ABVP vice-presidential candidate Shruti Agnihotri too agreed with Jangid and added that the vote-percentage of her party's candidates had increased this year and it was the only party which fought the elections on its own.
"The vote percentage of ABVP has increased significantly this year. There are four parties, which have joined hands to fight against us. Some parties have also not fielded candidates in their support. ABVP is one of the big forces here. We are getting 450 votes on our own while they are together managing to get just 600 odd votes," Agnihotri said.
The Left-unity presidential candidate Aishe Ghosh, however, disagreed with the ABVP leaders and claimed that it was the win of the students against their ideology.
"It is the win of all of the combined Left parties. It is not a personal win. The students from the campus have risen up to defeat the ABVP and the administration which is trying to topple the results to one side. The students have risen up against the fascist ideology," Ghosh said.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University to not notify results of student's union elections based on the petitions filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi.
Voting for the JNUSU elections took place on Friday on the university campus. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:02 IST

One died, three injured after vehicles collide in Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): One person died while three got injured after two vehicles collided near Supa village on Pune-Ahmednagar Highway on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:22 IST

2-year-old died after falling into drain in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A two-year-old girl died after falling into an overflowing drain in Phanda village of Bhopal, earlier on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:32 IST

UP CM, ministers turn students to take lessons on governance at...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his ministers took lessons on leadership, governance and management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Obstacles on lunar surface may have been stopping lander from...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The obstacles on the lunar surface may have been stopping the lander from receiving the signals, Chandrayaan-1 Director Mylswamy Annadurai said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Truck driver fined Rs 86,500 under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A truck driver having a vehicle with Nagaland registration number was fined Rs 86,500 by the Regional Transport Officer in Sambalpur under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

First helicopter summit held in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation organised India's first-ever helicopter summit here on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

'Essential supplies, medicines being provided across Jammu,...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Essential supplies along with round the clock electricity and water facility are being provided to the people in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh region, said official sources in the Government of India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:13 IST

Delhi: Man allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): One Virendra, also known as Kale, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela area, New Delhi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:07 IST

'Families shifted from villages, towns to safer places following...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Around 765 people from 347 families have been shifted from some villages of Shirol and towns of Karvir in Kolhapur to safer places as a precautionary measure after increased rainfall in the area, says Kolhapur District Information Office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:04 IST

Murder 2 actor sent to judicial custody in cheating case

Kerala [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A Kerala court sent Bollywood actor Prashant Narayanan to judicial custody in an alleged cheating case, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:54 IST

Chhattisgarh: Locals, municipality authorities rescue four...

Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Locals and municipality authorities on Sunday rescued at least four families along with a police personnel, who were stranded in Mungeli area as Agar River swells in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:52 IST

'91 per cent of Kashmir region free from any day-time restrictions'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is turning back to normal as the majority of areas continue to function peacefully without any day-time restrictions, said Indian government sources on Sunday.

Read More
iocl