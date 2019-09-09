Left-unity all set to sweep JNUSU polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): With the Left-unity on the verge of sweeping the Jawaharlal Nehru Student's Union (JNUSU) elections, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) presidential candidate, Manish Jangid has alleged that their fight was not with the students but with the Left-wing teachers in the university.

"ABVP's fight is not with the students this time but with the teachers of the Left-wing, the comrades in the faculty. Teachers have threatened students in the chambers. ABVP has gotten close to 1128 votes this time. It is also the only organisation which is fighting on its own," Jangid told ANI here.

After the counting of 5050 votes, Left-unity was leading with a considerable margin on the president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary posts.

ABVP vice-presidential candidate Shruti Agnihotri too agreed with Jangid and added that the vote-percentage of her party's candidates had increased this year and it was the only party which fought the elections on its own.

"The vote percentage of ABVP has increased significantly this year. There are four parties, which have joined hands to fight against us. Some parties have also not fielded candidates in their support. ABVP is one of the big forces here. We are getting 450 votes on our own while they are together managing to get just 600 odd votes," Agnihotri said.

The Left-unity presidential candidate Aishe Ghosh, however, disagreed with the ABVP leaders and claimed that it was the win of the students against their ideology.

"It is the win of all of the combined Left parties. It is not a personal win. The students from the campus have risen up to defeat the ABVP and the administration which is trying to topple the results to one side. The students have risen up against the fascist ideology," Ghosh said.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University to not notify results of student's union elections based on the petitions filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi.

Voting for the JNUSU elections took place on Friday on the university campus. (ANI)